South Africa

Mother's refusal to listen to 'message from God' leads to daughter's murder

Prayer group member 'stabs' child to spite her mom

05 January 2021 - 08:33 By Dimakatso Modipa
Image: DIMOKATSO MODIPA

A Pretoria man allegedly stabbed to death an 11-year-old girl after her mother refused to hear a “message from God” he had for her.

Image: SUPPLIED

Mongezi Chauke, 29, who is in the same prayer group with the mother of the slain child, briefly appeared in the Mamelodi magistrate’s court, east of Pretoria, on Monday, where his case was postponed to February 22 after he chose to abandon his bail application.

A small group of community members protested outside the court, demanding that the accused not be granted bail.

Kgothatso Tshabalala’s lifeless body was found with multiple stab wounds and her throat slashed last Tuesday.

.

