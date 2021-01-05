Provide more vaccine info or we'll see you in court, IRR warns Zweli Mkhize

IRR lawyers said should Mkhize not respond by Monday, the NGO will take the legal route.

“Should our client not receive a response by the mentioned date, it will be compelled to approach the high court for appropriate relief,” the letter read.

“Our client wishes to remind you of the obligation placed on organs of state and particularly members of cabinet to respond to correspondence directed to it, which is further accentuated by the constitutional nature and paramount public importance of the central topic of this letter.”

IRR head of strategic initiatives Hermann Pretorius said: “This is first and foremost a human and civil rights question, and secondly a necessary step to economic recovery, and the IRR will apply its resources to making this happen as fast as possible.”