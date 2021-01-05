Rabies vaccinations for Qumbu animals after cow attack killed woman

Cows and other domestic animals in the Qumbu region of the Eastern Cape will be vaccinated against rabies from Wednesday after a cow bit the leg of a schoolteacher who subsequently died.

The provincial department of rural development and agrarian reform is set to meet traditional leaders in the area.

The cow attack happened on December 21 2020.

The department said it received a report from its “officials based in the OR Tambo district, [saying] a cow with a newly born calf attacked and bit a woman at Mdeni A/A in Qumbu”.

“Veterinary scientists from the department suspected the animal's behaviour to be induced by rabies. A team of veterinary specialists was sent to conduct an assessment of the animal and the finding was that the animal did not exhibit clinical symptoms of rabies.”

TimesLIVE’s sister publication, HeraldLIVE named the deceased as Zininzi Mthethandaba. She was laid to rest on Saturday.