Burglaries surge in Walmer and Uitenhage

Uitenhage and Walmer topped the list of burglary hotspots after lockdown regulations were relaxed and criminal activity started to rise again in Nelson Mandela Bay.

Private security companies across the metro said they recorded high numbers of burglaries, trespassing and robberies in November and December, resulting in more people opting to hire private security to guard their properties.

Atlas Security’s group marketing manager, Wayne Hart, said its officials had responded to more than 200 burglaries in the past two months, 120 of them in December..

