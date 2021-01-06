South Africa

Burglaries surge in Walmer and Uitenhage

Relaxation of lockdown curbs led to rise in crime in Nelson Mandela Bay

06 January 2021 - 10:55 By Riaan Marais
Burglaries spiked in Uitenhage and Walmer after lockdown regulations were relaxed. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF / luckybusiness

Uitenhage and Walmer topped the list of burglary hotspots after lockdown regulations were relaxed and criminal activity started to rise again in Nelson Mandela Bay.

Private security companies across the metro said they recorded high numbers of burglaries, trespassing and robberies in November and December, resulting in more people opting to hire private security to guard their properties.

Atlas Security’s group marketing manager, Wayne Hart, said its officials had responded to more than 200 burglaries in the past two months, 120 of them in December..

