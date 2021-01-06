South Africa

COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | As national Covid-19 command council meets today, will SA move back to level 5?

06 January 2021 - 07:15 By TimesLIVE
Image: REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

January 06 2021 - 07:44

POLL | What are you expecting from the national coronavirus command council meeting today?

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to meet with the national coronavirus command council (NCCC) on Wednesday.

TimesLIVE reported the meeting is set for 9am.

It comes as SA's Covid-19 death toll rises, and amid speculation Ramaphosa will announce changes to the country's lockdown restrictions. However, the meeting does not guarantee a change to lockdown restrictions will follow.

January 06 2021 - 07:42

'One night, every cubicle in the ward had a dead patient' — Polokwane doctor shares grim Covid-19 scene

“It’s sad to see patients die, knowing that there was something that could be done to save their lives.” These are the words of a doctor based at Mankweng hospital in Polokwane, Limpopo.

The doctor, who did not want to be named for fear of being victimised, said patients were dying at a high rate from Covid-19 complications.

“Sometimes I just feel like going to a GP and getting a sick note just so I can stay home for two to three days to help me deal with the different emotions inside me. But I can't do that because I need to be there for the patients and do the best I can to save those that can be saved,” the doctor told TimesLIVE.

January 06 2021 - 07:00

As national Covid-19 command council meets today, will SA move back to level 5?

