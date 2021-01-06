COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | As national Covid-19 command council meets today, will SA move back to level 5?

January 06 2021 - 07:42

'One night, every cubicle in the ward had a dead patient' — Polokwane doctor shares grim Covid-19 scene

“It’s sad to see patients die, knowing that there was something that could be done to save their lives.” These are the words of a doctor based at Mankweng hospital in Polokwane, Limpopo.

The doctor, who did not want to be named for fear of being victimised, said patients were dying at a high rate from Covid-19 complications.

“Sometimes I just feel like going to a GP and getting a sick note just so I can stay home for two to three days to help me deal with the different emotions inside me. But I can't do that because I need to be there for the patients and do the best I can to save those that can be saved,” the doctor told TimesLIVE.