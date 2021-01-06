Family urge police to find Christmas attacker who stabbed woman 14 times

The family of a woman who was allegedly stabbed 14 times by an ex-boyfriend on Christmas Day say it is a miracle she is still alive.

It is alleged that Sizani Ngcobo's former partner entered the woman's house in Willowfountain, Pietermaritzburg, while she was sleeping on December 25 and demanded that they rekindle their relationship.

According to the KwaZulu-Natal social development department, when Sizani refused, the man threatened to kill her and her children before pulling her out of the bed and allegedly stabbing her and leaving her for dead.

The two have one child together.

Speaking to TimesLIVE on Wednesday, the brother of the 36-year-old mother, Prince Ngcobo, said she has been discharged from hospital and is “recovering slowly at home”.

“The injuries were extensive, therefore progress on her recovery is slow. However, we are with her here at home - our parents and siblings, we are all focusing on her recovery.