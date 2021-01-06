KZN politician heeds the call to help hospitals short of doctors and nurses

The spike in the need for health-care workers, brought on by the second Covid-19 wave, has propelled DA spokesperson for health in KZN Dr Rishigen Viranna to roll up his sleeves and volunteer to assist overwhelmed public hospitals.

Viranna, who is a medical doctor, made the announcement on Wednesday after a KZN health portfolio committee meeting where MEC Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu revealed that the province has a shortage of 85 doctors and 230 nurses.

This is despite 65 community-service doctors and 418 community-service nurses having been appointed and all placed in facilities.

“Given these unprecedented circumstances, I have taken up the MEC's call and volunteered to assist the department and am awaiting hospital placement by the KZN health head of department. I am hopeful that this will urgently occur,” he said.