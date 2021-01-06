Madonsela weighs in on Covid-19 vaccine rollout: 'We should be concerned, but it's not as bad as it looks'

Former public protector Thuli Madonsela says government should not put all its hopes on a Covid-19 cure, and instead emphasis prevention to fight the spread of the coronavirus.

Speaking on CapeTalk on Tuesday, Madonsela said behavioural change was important to curb the spread of the virus.

She said while SA should be concerned ahead of the rollout of vaccines, “it is not as bad as it looks”.

She did, however, admit "government could have managed the situation better”.

“The Disaster Management Act requires a collaborative approach where provinces are not consulted but are included. There is a difference between collaborating and consulting.