Netcare sees 'alarming rise in admissions' of Covid-19 patients at hospitals

Private health-care group Netcare says patient admissions to its hospitals in the Western Cape are starting to stabilise, and are decreasing in the Eastern Cape.

However, the group is readying itself in the face of an “alarming” increase in admissions in Gauteng and elsewhere in the country - notably at its hospital in Polokwane, which is more than 100% full.

“In Gauteng we are, as expected, already experiencing an alarming rise in admissions of Covid-19 patients across all our facilities. This is expected to rapidly worsen over the next two weeks,” Netcare Group CEO Richard Friedland said on Wednesday.

“Limpopo is experiencing an unprecedented demand in hospitalisation with Netcare’s facility in Polokwane, Netcare Pholoso Hospital, more than 100% occupied,” Friedland said.

By contrast, the situation was more encouraging in the Eastern Cape, where admissions had dropped for four consecutive weeks and were expected to return to “pre-second wave” levels during January.