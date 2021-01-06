POLL | What are you expecting from the national coronavirus command council meeting today?
President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to meet with the national coronavirus command council (NCCC) on Wednesday.
TimesLIVE reported the meeting is set for 9am.
It comes as SA's Covid-19 death toll rises, and amid speculation Ramaphosa will announce changes to the country's lockdown restrictions. However, the meeting does not guarantee a change to lockdown restrictions will follow.
Government spokesperson Phumla Williams wrote on Twitter on Tuesday: “Tomorrow, January 6 2021, the national coronavirus command council will be meeting at 9am.”
Williams told TimesLIVE not every meeting of the council was followed by a presidential address to the nation. She said this happened only when there were major decisions to be announced.
On Monday, Williams denied claims the presidency had allowed fake reports about addresses to the nation by Ramaphosa to thrive on social media.
This after rumours circulated on social media this week suggesting the NCCC would meet to discuss a stricter lockdown.
“The presidency issues an official statement when he is scheduled to address the nation,” said Williams.
The last time Ramaphosa adressed the nation, on December 28, he announced a 14-day ban on the sale of alcohol, the extension of the curfew from 9pm to 6am and beach closures with the exception of those in the Northern Cape.
To date, SA has recorded 1,127,759 Covid-19 cases and 30,524 deaths. The recoveries number 920,879.