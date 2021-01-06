South Africa

Savanna distances itself from 'irresponsible and damaging' viral trend

06 January 2021 - 10:00
Savanna says the challenge was initiated by consumers and is in no way supported by the brand.
Image: Twitter/@WhoIssJunior

Alcoholic cider Savanna has distanced itself from “irresponsible and damaging consumer-generated social media activity” over the past few weeks.

This comes after many social media users “blamed” the cider and its consumers who took part in the unofficial “Savanna challenge” for the return of level 3 lockdown.

The challenge sees consumers posting photos and videos of themselves with bottles of the cider balancing on their heads, chins or backs.

This week, Savanna said the challenge was not supported by the brand.

“Unfortunately over the past few weeks the Savanna brand has been tagged and associated with irresponsible and damaging consumer-generated social media activity,” it said in a statement.

“This challenge was initiated by consumers and uses the brand name in hashtags but is in no way initiated, supported or promoted by the Savanna brand," added Savanna’s marketing manager Eugene Lenford.

He said the brand promotes responsible drinking and encouraged consumers to engage and continue to tag the brand for their responsible and safe memorable moments.

“We do not encourage binge drinking, or any kind of risky behaviour, and we ask that people pace themselves and know their limit.

He said due to the recent ban on alcohol sales during level 3 lockdown, Savanna had paused all branded promotions across all channels and would continue to monitor social media activity and maintain its efforts to drive responsible messaging and behaviour.

