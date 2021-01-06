The price of defying Covid-19 regulations

Disclosed someone’s Covid-19 status without their permission? You could be fined R3,000.

If you are caught transporting or selling booze, your fine could reach the R20,000 mark.

The alternative? A term of imprisonment to be determined by the court.

With the complete list of penalties gazetted, the government has warned that not toeing the line could come at a hefty cost, as more than 1,400 people have already discovered in the Eastern Cape.