South Africa

The price of defying Covid-19 regulations

Toe the line or face stiff penalties

06 January 2021 - 10:58 By Kathryn Kimberley
Fines for transgressing some Covid-19 regulations could be as much as R20,000.
Fines for transgressing some Covid-19 regulations could be as much as R20,000.
Image: ALON SKUY​

Disclosed someone’s Covid-19 status without their permission? You could be fined R3,000.

If you are caught transporting or selling booze, your fine could reach the R20,000 mark.

The alternative? A term of imprisonment to be determined by the court.

With the complete list of penalties gazetted, the government has warned that not toeing the line could come at a hefty cost, as more than 1,400 people have already discovered in the Eastern Cape.

For more on this article, please visit HeraldLIVE

READ MORE:

Nearly 3,000 nabbed for New Year lockdown violations in Western Cape

While a significant reduction in crime was noted by police nearly 3,000 people have been fined for violating the lockdown regulations since New ...
News
2 days ago

Joburg lockdown: R3,000 fine for flouting curfew, R1,500 for no mask

The Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department arrested 49 people for failing to confine themselves to their place of residence - violating the ...
News
6 days ago

From booze to fines, here's the lowdown on Covid-19 regulations from Bheki Cele

Police minister Bheki Cele says those who flout the adjusted lockdown regulations will pay
Politics
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Cele asks why 'known drug dealer' Teddy Mafia was never successfully prosecuted South Africa
  2. South African stowaway who survived harrowing flight from Joburg to UK finally ... South Africa
  3. Alleged Durban drug kingpin Teddy Mafia killed, suspects beheaded South Africa
  4. A look at the books on Cyril Ramaphosa’s bedside table News
  5. ‘Mob justice at its worst’: Drug lord’s suspected killers set alight, beheaded ... News

Latest Videos

‘We don’t want to see you on the streets’: Police clamp down under level 3
SA back to Covid lockdown level 3: Booze and social gatherings banned
X