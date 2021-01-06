South Africa

Trio gunned down in Durban home

Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
06 January 2021 - 11:39
Two men and a woman were shot dead in Kenville on Tuesday. Stock photo.
Two men and a woman were shot dead in Kenville on Tuesday. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/123RF Premium

Three people were gunned down while watching television in their Durban home on Tuesday night.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Capt Nqobile Gwala said an unknown gunman entered the house on Temple Road in Kenville shortly after 8pm.

“The suspect opened fire at the occupants in the house. Three people, aged [between] 29 and 32, sustained gunshot wounds and were declared dead at the scene,” she said.

Private security officers, who attended the scene, reported that two men and a woman had been killed.

Gwala said the motive for the triple murder had not yet been established.

“Charges of murder were opened for investigation at Greenwood Park SAPS.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Crack cops take over Teddy Mafia murder case as 'positive leads' emerge

The KZN organised crime unit has taken over investigations into the murder of suspected Durban drug kingpin Yaganathan Pillay.
News
19 hours ago

Cele asks why 'known drug dealer' Teddy Mafia was never successfully prosecuted

Police minister Bheki Cele has some tough questions for his officers in Durban, asking why Yaganathan Pillay, known as Teddy Mafia, was never brought ...
News
16 hours ago

‘Mob justice at its worst’: Drug lord’s suspected killers set alight, beheaded as kids watch

Alleged Durban gang boss Teddy Mafia is shot twice in the head, after which the two men responsible are butchered
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Cele asks why 'known drug dealer' Teddy Mafia was never successfully prosecuted South Africa
  2. South African stowaway who survived harrowing flight from Joburg to UK finally ... South Africa
  3. Alleged Durban drug kingpin Teddy Mafia killed, suspects beheaded South Africa
  4. A look at the books on Cyril Ramaphosa’s bedside table News
  5. ‘Mob justice at its worst’: Drug lord’s suspected killers set alight, beheaded ... News

Latest Videos

‘We don’t want to see you on the streets’: Police clamp down under level 3
SA back to Covid lockdown level 3: Booze and social gatherings banned
X