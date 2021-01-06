Why SA stowaway risked his life: Themba Cabeka on perilous journey to the UK

Themba Cabeka was homeless and desperate when he and a friend climbed inside the landing gear recess of a British Airways flight from SA to the UK in search of a better life.

The South African man’s harrowing journey in 2015 from OR Tambo International Airport to Heathrow Airport, freezing and starved of oxygen, was revealed in a documentary broadcast by Channel 4 to viewers in the UK on Monday.

His friend Carlito Vale fell to his death when the aircraft approached Heathrow Airport to land.

Cabeka spent months in hospital recovering from the ordeal and healing a shattered leg.