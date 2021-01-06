South Africa

Woman's decomposing body found in shallow grave at boyfriend's house

Ernest Mabuza Journalist
06 January 2021 - 09:39
Police called in search and rescue as a stench was emanating from the back yard of the house. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet

A 34-year-old man is due to appear in court in connection with the death of his girlfriend, whose decomposing body was found in a shallow grave at his house in Sharpeville, Sedibeng.

Relatives of the 44-year-old woman confronted the man about her whereabouts after trying unsuccessfully to call her since Christmas Day.

They went with the man, who denied knowledge of her whereabouts, to Sharpeville police station to report her disappearance.

“A preliminary investigation led police to the suspect's house in Sharpeville. The members arrived on site to a stench coming from the back yard and immediately activated the relevant role players that include search and rescue K9.

“The operation by the K9 confirmed that a body was buried in the yard,” said police spokesperson Capt Mavela Masondo.

Pathology services exhumed the body on Monday and the identity of the woman was subsequently confirmed by family members.

“The suspect was arrested and charged with the murder of his girlfriend. He is expected to appear in the Vereeniging magistrate's court on Thursday,” said Masondo.

TimesLIVE

