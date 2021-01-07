South Africa

Bleak year ahead for Eastern Cape schools with budget slashed

Absence of strong leadership and 'corrupt tendencies' add to Covid woes

07 January 2021 - 10:40 By Gugu Phandle
Some schools had to dip into their reserves just to get by in 2020. Stock photo.
Image: PAYLESSIMAGES / 123RF

Many Eastern Cape schools will operate on blind faith when their doors open at the end of January due to the dramatic budget cuts made to the education sector.

Some schools, especially those in the lower quintiles, already had to dip into their reserves to cover maintenance and sanitation costs just to get by in 2020, but now those funds are depleted.  

Coupled with the strong possibility that certain schools will be without state-funded personal protective equipment (PPE), because the provincial education department has run out of money, and the forecast for the 2021 academic year is grim.  

