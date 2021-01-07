Cops raid Durban private hospital looking for banned Covid drug Ivermectin

A private hospital in Durban was raided by the police and the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) on Thursday after a tip-off that the outlawed drug Ivermectin was allegedly being dispensed at the facility.

Sahpra officials and police officers visited the Ahmed Al-Kadi Hospital in Sherwood around midday.

Sahpra spokesperson Yuven Gounden told TimesLIVE: “We had information that they were dispensing Ivermectin. We approached their responsible pharmacist and he said that a doctor or somebody dropped a consignment off and they dispensed, which is very irresponsible.

“They knew ... it's not the right way of doing things. We will be laying a criminal charge against them and will report them to the South African Pharmacy Council.

“The hospital confirmed in a statement that it was visited by Sahpra and police. However, it denied that the drug was found on its premises. We can confirm that about midday today, the hospital was visited by officials from Sahpra and the police to investigate the current controversial drug Ivermectin.