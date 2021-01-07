South Africa

Festive revellers and travellers blamed for Covid spike

Limpopo health MEC singles out 'careless' youth

07 January 2021 - 10:50 By Peter Ramothwala
Limpopo health MEC Dr Phophi Ramathuba.
Limpopo health MEC Dr Phophi Ramathuba.
Image: Antonio Muchave

As Limpopo recorded more than 1,500 new Covid-19 infections in the past 24 hours, health MEC Phophi Ramathuba has blamed festive travellers and social gatherings for the spike in infections in the province. 

Ramathuba said young people who had gone to parties, soccer tournaments and shopping malls, and people who had travelled from other provinces to Limpopo during the festive season, were responsible for the surge in Covid-19 infections.

“We are dealing with a new variant that attacks young people, unlike during the first wave, which targeted old people. And if you want to spread any communicable disease, give it to young people because they test positive and fail to self-isolate and still go to parties,” she said.

For the full story please visit SowetanLIVE.

