How I identified Covid-19 variant in a week: KZN virus hunter

Speaking to CNN, Prof Tulio de Oliveira, from the University of KwaZulu-Natal, said Eastern Cape doctors started telling him in mid-November that they were seeing a sudden and “shocking” explosion in Covid-19 cases.

Within a week, the director of the KZN Research Innovation and Sequencing Platform (Krisp) had genetically sequenced 16 samples from his home province and its southern neighbour and found they all had an unusual number of similar mutations.

“I said to myself, there's something very strange here,” said De Oliveira, who then asked for help from labs in SA's Network for Genomic Surveillance.