'It’s called sarcasm' - Khusela Diko responds to 'pray for America' backlash

Suspended presidency spokesperson Khusela Diko has responded to backlash over her post urging followers to “pray for America”, claiming she was being sarcastic when she made the request.

Reacting to news that protesters supporting President Donald Trump had stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday, Diko posted a picture simply stating “Pray for America”.

The phrase later trended on Twitter as hundreds slammed her for focusing on the US while SA has “its own problems”.

Diko returned to the platform on Thursday morning to claim that she was being sarcastic.

“It's called sarcasm,” she told a user who mocked her request.