Lebombo border staff 'overwhelmed and cannot cope', queues for 25km

The Federation of East and Southern African Road Transport Associations (Fesarta) and the South African Association of Freight Forwarders (SAAFF) have blamed the SA government for delays at the Lebombo border crossing station in Komatipoort, Mpumalanga.

The delays were attributed to Covid-19 testing done on the SA side of the border with Mozambique and there were a large number of trucks creating huge congestion in the area.

“We support the requirement for the testing to be done, but border personnel are overwhelmed and cannot cope with the situation,” said Fesarta’s CEO Mike Fitzmaurice.

“What is more concerning is that they have also stated that the additional manpower promised by the minister of home affairs has not materialised,” Fitzmaurice said. This, he added, was worsening the situation.

“A number of staff from the departments of home affairs and port health have now been infected by the virus over recent weeks,” he said.