Nothing fishy about reopening beaches, says KZN hotspot as it seeks clarity on regulations

The city of uMhlathuze, in northern KwaZulu-Natal, has opened its beaches for fishing purposes while it awaits final clarity on Covid-19 hotspot beach closure regulations, which it says are “open to interpretation”.

“While the city seeks further official clarity on this matter with all relevant departments concerned, beaches will be opened for fishing purposes only, with no time restrictions to all fishermen with valid fishing permits and exemptions - and upon satisfaction that they adhere to all health and safety protocols inclusive of the number of fishermen on the boat as stipulated on the permits and exemptions,” city spokesperson Mdu Ncalane said.

This follows criticism from locals that the initial fishing ban by the city ignored national regulations that permit fishing.

But Ncalane said the city acted on the instruction to close all its beaches since it is under the King Cetshwayo district municipality, which is one of the Covid-19 hotspots in KZN.