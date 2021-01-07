South Africa

Pedestrian with R165k stuffed in cooler bag arrested near Beitbridge border

07 January 2021 - 08:57 By TimesLIVE
Wads of cash were found stuffed inside the cooler bag.
Wads of cash were found stuffed inside the cooler bag.
Image: SAPS

A pedestrian was arrested along the N1 between Musina and the Beitbridge border post in Limpopo after police opened his cooler bag and found it stuffed with R100 and R200 notes.

The 57-year-old man, who was nabbed on Tuesday, is expected to appear in the Musina magistrate’s court on Thursday to face a charge of contravening the Customs and Exercise Act.

“The arrest emanated after the police were on routine patrol duties along the N1 North road,” said police spokesperson Mamphaswa Seabi

“The suspect was walking with other pedestrians when he was spotted by the police while carrying a portable blue cooler bag and stopped him.

“Police searched him and discovered a large amount of cash packed inside the cooler bag the origin of which he failed to explain and was immediately arrested.”

The cash, once counted, amounted to R165,060.

“Preliminary investigations at the scene revealed that the suspect was in the country illegally and the money was not declared at the border post,” said Seabi.

TimesLIVE

MORE

Truck drivers speak of chaos, inhumanity at Beitbridge border

'At one stage the queue moved 200m a day - if we were lucky,' says a truck driver who was stuck for 10 days.
News
16 hours ago

No valid Covid-19 test, no entry to SA, says home affairs minister Motsoaledi

SA will not allow any traveller into the country without a valid Covid-19 test, says Aaron Motsoaledi.
Politics
1 week ago

Suspected CIT robber suffers brutal death in Gauteng explosion

The head of an alleged cash-in-transit robber was blown off when the gang he was part of tried to blast open a van on Wednesday morning near ...
News
19 hours ago

Most read

  1. Cele asks why 'known drug dealer' Teddy Mafia was never successfully prosecuted South Africa
  2. South African stowaway who survived harrowing flight from Joburg to UK finally ... South Africa
  3. Four things you need to know about slain alleged drug kingpin Teddy Mafia South Africa
  4. ‘Mob justice at its worst’: Drug lord’s suspected killers set alight, beheaded ... News
  5. Alleged Durban drug kingpin Teddy Mafia killed, suspects beheaded South Africa

Latest Videos

‘We don’t want to see you on the streets’: Police clamp down under level 3
SA back to Covid lockdown level 3: Booze and social gatherings banned
X