SA records more than 20,000 new Covid-19 cases for second straight day

SA on Thursday recorded more than 20,000 new Covid-19 cases in a 24-hour period for the second day in a row.

In a statement on Thursday night, health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize confirmed that 20,999 new infections had been recorded in the past 24 hours. This took the national tally of confirmed cases to 1,170,590.

The new cases came from 69,271 tests, at a positivity rate of 30.3%.