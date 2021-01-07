SABC ends retrenchment consultation process, says about 300 face job losses

The SABC says it has concluded its section 189 retrenchment process, and that it will halve the originally projected 600 redundancies.

The broadcaster said it had now completed the process after it had been suspended in November.

“After considering all options to minimise the total number of affected employees, the SABC has further reduced the number of affected redundant employees to 303,” the public broadcaster said.

It added that the final number of redundancies was dependent on the acceptance of the proposed alternatives and the number of employees who opt for voluntary severance packages (VSPs) and early retirement.

In November last year, the SABC had to suspend the process for further consultations after staff went on a strike, protesting against the proposed retrenchments.