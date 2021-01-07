SA's Aspen could be producing J&J Covid shots by end of March

Aspen Pharmacare could start production of Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccines in SA by late March or early April if all approvals are in place, a senior company executive said.

All the vaccines produced will be exported to J&J and will be a part of its global supply inventory, Stavros Nicolaou, group senior executive for strategic trade at Aspen, added.

“We are going to receive a tech transfer to contract manufacture for J&J ... Aspen has current capacity to manufacture up to 300 million doses of Covid vaccine,” Nicolaou said in an interview with Reuters on Thursday, adding that these will be exported to J&J.

SA's government is in talks with J&J in an effort to secure some of this product for its own consumption. J&J is in the final phase of its clinical trials and is likely to announce results by the end of January, Nicolaou added.

J&J did not reply to an e-mail from Reuters seeking comment. SA's health ministry also failed to respond to an e-mail seeking comment.