Strong police presence as pallbearers carry Teddy Mafia's 'diamond-encrusted' coffin

Dozens have gathered in Taurus Street in Shallcross, Durban, to pay their final respects to suspected drug kingpin Yaganathan Pillay, otherwise known as Teddy Mafia.

Amid a strong police presence of both SAPS and metro police members, neighbours, friends and onlookers gathered in their numbers in the street on Thursday morning.

There were less than 50 people at his house. In the street there were about 100 people who were standing socially distanced apart.