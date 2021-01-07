Teddy Mafia's brother claims police are in cahoots with drug kingpins
The younger brother of slain suspected drug kingpin, Yaganathan Pillay, also known as a Teddy Mafia, has spoken out against what he claims are corrupt police, saying they were the reason for the violent mob justice meted out to two men believed to be behind Pillay's death.
Ronnie Pillay, 59, gave an emotional interview during his brother's funeral on Thursday as dozens gathered in Taurus Street in Shallcross, Durban, to pay their final respects.
He lambasted the police, saying there was a drug war taking place in Shallcross and police had done nothing to make any arrests in relation to the eight murders which had occurred since December 2019.
“There is corruption with police and criminals. The police are well aware of what is transpiring in this country — they are well aware. There is a drug war taking place here, there's a drug war in regard to sales and distribution.”
He went on to claim there were links between certain “drug lords” in Durban and senior police officials, claiming the rot stretched as far as senior officials in Pretoria.
Ronnie Pillay - the younger brother of suspected drug kingpin #TeddyMafia - claims senior police officials in Pretoria are in cahoots with drug lords in the country and says it is about time government did something about it @TimesLIVE pic.twitter.com/YwTfK2YGI9— Orrin Singh (@orrin417) January 7, 2021
Concerning the gory sequence of events which saw his brother's alleged killers shot, beheaded and set alight in full view of the public on Monday, he said: “The reason the community reacted in such a manner is because there is plenty of anger and total animosity against police reaction, especially within the areas of Chatsworth and Shallcross.
“From 2019 right up until 2020, there were eight drive-by shootings and up until now no-one has been arrested and the police have done nothing about it.”
On Tuesday national police minister Bheki Cele questioned police as to why Teddy Mafia was never brought to book despite being a “known gangster and drug dealer”.
In describing his brother, Pillay said, “He was who he was.”
“I can tell you, a fact is a fact — he was who he was but I, myself, personally, had police officers, senior guys, coming to me and offering their condolences ... I had top government officials calling me and saying my brother was a nice person.”
He called for a national commission to address the aspect of corrupt police officers in the country.
Cele's office did not immediately respond to requests for comment regarding Pillay's allegations.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.