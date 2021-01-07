Teddy Mafia's brother claims police are in cahoots with drug kingpins

The younger brother of slain suspected drug kingpin, Yaganathan Pillay, also known as a Teddy Mafia, has spoken out against what he claims are corrupt police, saying they were the reason for the violent mob justice meted out to two men believed to be behind Pillay's death.

Ronnie Pillay, 59, gave an emotional interview during his brother's funeral on Thursday as dozens gathered in Taurus Street in Shallcross, Durban, to pay their final respects.

He lambasted the police, saying there was a drug war taking place in Shallcross and police had done nothing to make any arrests in relation to the eight murders which had occurred since December 2019.

“There is corruption with police and criminals. The police are well aware of what is transpiring in this country — they are well aware. There is a drug war taking place here, there's a drug war in regard to sales and distribution.”

He went on to claim there were links between certain “drug lords” in Durban and senior police officials, claiming the rot stretched as far as senior officials in Pretoria.