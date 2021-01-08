ANC, unions slam SABC plan to axe 303 workers

The ANC, parliament's portfolio committee and workers' unions have lambasted the SABC for forging ahead with its plan to shed more than 300 jobs.

The public broadcaster announced yesterday that it plans to retrench 303 employees, down from the initial figure of 600, after an extended consultative process.

The broadcaster said it had now completed the process that was suspended in November.

“After considering all options to minimise the total number of affected employees, the SABC has further reduced the number of affected redundant employees to 303,” it said in a statement.

