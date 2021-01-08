South Africa

ANC, unions slam SABC plan to axe 303 workers

Portfolio committee boss labels announcement premature

Isaac Mahlangu Senior reporter
08 January 2021 - 10:28
The public broadcaster is trying to reduce its salary bill, which is more than R2bn annually.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

The ANC, parliament's portfolio committee and workers' unions have lambasted the SABC for forging ahead with its plan to shed more than 300 jobs.

The public broadcaster announced yesterday that it plans to retrench 303 employees, down from the initial figure of 600, after an extended consultative process. 

The broadcaster said it had now completed the process that was suspended in November.

“After considering all options to minimise the total number of affected employees, the SABC has further reduced the number of affected redundant employees to 303,” it said in a statement.

