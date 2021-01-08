South Africa

Booze worth R125k seized from North West man during lockdown ban

08 January 2021 - 09:33 By TimesLIVE
A Meiringspark man was immediately issued with a R3,000 fine for contravening the lockdown regulation regarding the sale, dispensing and distribution of liquor. File image
A Meiringspark man was immediately issued with a R3,000 fine for contravening the lockdown regulation regarding the sale, dispensing and distribution of liquor. File image
Image: 123RF/Vladislavs Gorniks

A man allegedly selling liquor from his property has been fined under the National Disaster Act.

Klerksdorp police said the 49-year-old man was found with different types of liquor at his residence in Meiringspark on Thursday afternoon.

Police spokesperson Amogelang Malwetse said: “The police acted swiftly following a tip-off about lots of liquor being sold and stored in the backyard of a business operating for a different purpose.”

“On arrival they searched the house and found liquor which the suspect had denied having during an initial interview. He later confessed he was selling it.”

He was immediately issued with a R3,000 fine for contravening the lockdown regulation regarding the sale, dispensing and distribution of liquor.

Liquor worth R125,000 was confiscated.

TimesLIVE

Click-and-collect & at-home consumption: Here are some of the proposals for lifting the booze ban

Various proposals have been made to the government to lift the ban on liquor sales and distribution under level 3 lockdown.
News
20 hours ago

Booze ban 'goes well beyond what is reasonable and necessary', says SAB as it takes government to court

SAB, which produces the bulk of SA’s beer, said its decision to approach the courts had been a difficult one.
News
1 day ago

Alcohol ban is good for SAPS and the health department, says Bheki Cele

Police minister Bheki Cele says the alcohol ban is good for his department.
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Cele asks why 'known drug dealer' Teddy Mafia was never successfully prosecuted South Africa
  2. Pedestrian with R165k stuffed in cooler bag arrested near Beitbridge border South Africa
  3. Four things you need to know about slain alleged drug kingpin Teddy Mafia South Africa
  4. POLL | What are you expecting from the national coronavirus command council ... South Africa
  5. Teddy Mafia to be buried in R300,000 funeral with 'diamond-studded' casket and ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Woman shot dead as Trump supporters storm US Capitol
‘We don’t want to see you on the streets’: Police clamp down under level 3
X