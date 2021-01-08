South Africa

Covering Covid-19 victims’ bodies in plastic is ‘disrespectful’: traditional experts

08 January 2021 - 10:27 By Raahil Sain
Experts in African culture have expressed concern about the bodies of Covid-19 victims being draped in plastic for burial. File photo.
Image: EUGENE COETZEE

Experts in traditional African culture have expressed concern about plastic being used to cover the bodies of Covid-19 victims, saying it disrespects the deceased.

However, chemical pathologist Dr Kas Kasonga warned this week that removing the plastic could pose a health threat because the coronavirus was known to survive on surfaces surrounding the infected person.

Kasonga was commenting on unconfirmed reports of bodies in Mthatha and Port Shepstone being illegally exhumed so the plastic —  an official requirement for the burial of people who died from Covid-19 — could be removed.

