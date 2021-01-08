COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine appears effective against mutation in new coronavirus variants -study
January 08 2021 - 10:27
Covering Covid-19 victims’ bodies in plastic is ‘disrespectful’: traditional experts
Experts in traditional African culture have expressed concern about plastic being used to cover the bodies of Covid-19 victims, saying it disrespects the deceased.
However, chemical pathologist Dr Kas Kasonga warned this week that removing the plastic could pose a health threat because the coronavirus was known to survive on surfaces surrounding the infected person.
January 08 2021 - 10:18
Funerals declared Covid-19 superspreader events in Limpopo
Funerals in Limpopo, which are increasing, have been identified as superspreaders of Covid-19, the provincial health department said on Friday.
This as the province recorded an all-time high of 1,644 new cases in the past 24-hour cycle.
Health MEC Dr Phophi Ramathuba expressed concern at the rocketing numbers. At the start of last month, the province was recording an average of just 20 cases a day, she said.
January 08 2021 - 09:33
Booze worth R125k seized from North West man during lockdown ban
A man allegedly selling liquor from his property has been fined under the National Disaster Act.
Klerksdorp police said the 49-year-old man was found with different types of liquor at his residence in Meiringspark on Thursday afternoon.
Police spokesperson Amogelang Malwetse said: “The police acted swiftly following a tip-off about lots of liquor being sold and stored in the backyard of a business operating for a different purpose.”
January 08 2021 - 08:48
SA's two biggest pharmacies plan to offer Covid-19 vaccines
South Africa's two biggest pharmacy chains Clicks Group and Dis-Chem Pharmacies said they plan to offer Covid-19 shots at their stores and provide storage and distribution facilities in the vaccine rollout programme once the government provides more details.
Health minister Zweli Mkhize on Sunday called on the private sector, including pharmacies, to help with the rollout, but the government is yet to outline how exactly they will help.
January 08 2021 - 07:15
Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine appears effective against mutation in new coronavirus variants -study
Pfizer Inc and BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine appeared to work against a key mutation in the highly transmissible new variants of the coronavirus discovered in the UK and South Africa, according to a laboratory study conducted by the U.S. drugmaker.
The not-yet peer reviewed study by Pfizer and scientists from the University of Texas Medical Branch indicated the vaccine was effective in neutralizing virus with the so-called N501Y mutation of the spike protein.
The mutation could be responsible for greater transmissibility and there had been concern it could also make the virus escape antibody neutralization elicited by the vaccine, said Phil Dormitzer, one of Pfizer's top viral vaccine scientists.
-REUTERS
January 08 2021 - 07:00
Follow Covid rules, pleads government as most industries get back to work
The employment and labour department has urged all businesses to prioritise the health and safety of employees and to take all necessary steps to ensure they are not exposed to Covid-19.
This as most industries and businesses are due back to the daily workplace routine on Monday after the festive break.
“It is crucial that industries, businesses and entities, both private and public, take all the necessary care to ensure the safety of workers, their families and their clients/suppliers.
January 08 2021 - 06:00
We’d rather walk, say Limpopo commuters as alarming rise in Covid-19 cases hit Polokwane taxi ranks
The Polokwane taxi rank in Limpopo has seen an alarming rise in Covid-19 related deaths and positive cases, with four taxi owners succumbing to the virus and eight drivers testing positive in the past week alone.
The city’s taxi tycoon, Charles Ramogale, was the latest coronavirus victim to be buried on Monday, with owners Madiseng Langa and Lebogang Machaka having been buried at the weekend. Another taxi boss, David Makweya, was buried on Thursday.