COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine appears effective against mutation in new coronavirus variants -study

January 08 2021 - 10:27

Covering Covid-19 victims’ bodies in plastic is ‘disrespectful’: traditional experts

Experts in traditional African culture have expressed concern about plastic being used to cover the bodies of Covid-19 victims, saying it disrespects the deceased.

However, chemical pathologist Dr Kas Kasonga warned this week that removing the plastic could pose a health threat because the coronavirus was known to survive on surfaces surrounding the infected person.