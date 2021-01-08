Funerals declared Covid-19 superspreader events in Limpopo

Funerals in Limpopo, which are increasing, have been identified as superspreaders of Covid-19, the provincial health department said on Friday.

This as the province recorded an all-time high of 1,644 new cases in the past 24-hour cycle.

Health MEC Dr Phophi Ramathuba expressed concern at the rocketing numbers. At the start of last month, the province was recording an average of just 20 cases a day, she said.

The MEC called on community members to be extra vigilant, especially when attending funerals.