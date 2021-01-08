Liquor store owners plead for reprieve amid stress of paying staff and rent during trading ban

A plea for the government to lift the ban on off-consumption alcohol purchases and to provide financial assistance to struggling shopkeepers - shut down three times already as part of Covid restrictions - has been made by the Liquor Traders Association of SA.

While acknowledging the difficulty of managing the pandemic, the association said its membership of 1,400 retail liquor stores was suffering under the booze ban.

“They are completely dependent on the sale of liquor for their survival; they do not have additional product categories such as food to supplement their income [and] are largely SMEs,” it said.

“Our members have suffered the severe economic impact of being closed for 100 days during the previous two prohibitions on the sale of liquor. With no income during this period, the ongoing expenses and obligations of salaries, wages, rent, insurance, security, IT charges and finance costs have resulted in crippling damage to cash flow and the decimation of savings and reserves.