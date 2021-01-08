Richards Bay cemetery staff battling to cope with soaring number of burials

Close to 50 burials took place within the last week of December at two cemeteries in northern KwaZulu-Natal as the city of uMhlathuze has experienced an abnormal rise in the number of funerals owing to Covid-19 related deaths.

In a statement on Friday the uMhlathuze local municipality said operational challenges had emerged due to the high number of funerals each day.

“The burial space is not only sharply diminishing but operational challenges are emerging due to a number of funerals per day. The last week of December 2020 saw the city having to accommodate 44 burials in two graveyards in Richards Bay and eSikhaleni cemeteries.”

It said 25 funerals had to be facilitated at both cemeteries on December 30 and 31, making it difficult for staff to prepare graves for the deceased.