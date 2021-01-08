South Africans caught in anxious web of 'doomscrolling' as the Covid-19 body count continues

The reality of the number of Covid-19 deaths in SA is difficult to ignore, especially if you are a social media user.

Once a place of memes, gym check-ins and lunch photos, social media is now an online condolence message board as the number of Covid-19 deaths increase daily.

Durban-based counselling psychologist Rakhi Beekrum said social media was merely a reflection of current times.

“While it may be depressing to log on to find funeral messages and tributes, those who have lost loved ones sometimes find solace in the messages of condolence or comfort. Social distancing means that those who have lost loved ones do not always have the support they need. Social media has filled the gap for some, where they can update others or find comfort in the messages and prayers from others,” she said.

Beekrum said many South Africans were feeling anxiety and fear when scrolling because the reality of Covid-19 death was becoming difficult to ignore.