Arms cache discovered in Oudtshoorn dam

09 January 2021 - 14:27 By TimesLIVE
Some of the weapons recovered from the dam.
Image: supplied

A team of investigators has been assembled to probe the discovery of an arms cache recovered by police from the Raubenheimer Dam, outside Oudtshoorn, in the Little Karoo, over the past two days, Western Cape police said.

“Members attached to the Attaqua K9, police divers and Crime Intelligence were dispatched to the scene where the cache of firearms, firearm parts as well as ammunition were recovered from the water,” police said.

They said the investigation into the find was continuing and it was expected that more ammunition could be retrieved.

No further details were immediately available.

“We appeal to the any person that could assist to trace the person responsible for dumping these items to please come forward. All information will be treated with utmost confidentiality and any person with information may contact the Oudtshoorn Police at 044 2039000 or Crime Stop at 08600 10111. Information could also be shared on the MySAPS app,” police said.

