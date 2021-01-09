COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Foreign companies banned from testing vaccines on Iranians

January 9 2021 - 12:33

French president's wife tested positive for Covid-19 in late December

The wife of French President Emmanuel Macron tested positive for Covid-19 towards the end of December but resumed normal activities after a second test proved negative, French radios Europe 1 and France Info reported on Saturday.

Europe 1 said Brigitte Macron tested positive for Covid-19 on December 24. It said she presented no major symptoms and then had two further tests on December 30 and December 31 which proved negative.

President Macron himself tested positive for Covid-19 on December 17, and was in self-isolation until a subsequent test on December 24 showed he no longer had Covid symptoms.

- Reuters