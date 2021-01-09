Judge orders UKZN to release details of probe into alleged medical school corruption

Durban businessman Visham Panday has scored a minor legal victory in his protracted fight to expose alleged corruption at the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) medical school.

Panday turned to the high court in Durban after the university refused to give him information about its internal investigation called Operation Clever.

According to the businessman, “in April 2018 he became aware of corruption at the university where placements at the Nelson R Mandela School of Medicine were being offered in exchange for bribes”.

Panday also claimed that he knew the “identity of one such person, now a medical practitioner, who secured his placement through such corrupt means”.