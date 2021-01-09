South Africa

R1.9m load of beer lands Durban truck driver behind bars

09 January 2021 - 12:00 By TimesLIVE
A truck driver was arrested in Durban on January 8 2021 for allegedly violating lockdown regulations by transporting beer worth R1.9m.
A truck driver was arrested in Durban on January 8 2021 for allegedly violating lockdown regulations by transporting beer worth R1.9m.
Image: 123rf/Jakub Godja

A truck driver was arrested in Durban on Friday for transporting imported beer worth R1.9m in violation of lockdown regulations.

The man allegedly loaded 1,890 cases of beer at a depot in Sydney Road and planned to transport them to Johannesburg, said Ravi Pillay, the KwaZulu-Natal MEC for economic development, tourism and environmental affairs.

Pillay commended the police, saying they intercepted the truck on the freeway as part of an intelligence-driven operation.

“The truck was escorted to the Umbilo police station in Glenwood where the driver was charged with the illegal transportation of alcohol,” Pillay said on Saturday.

“From the information that we have received from the police, it would appear that this was a blatant violation of the country’s adjusted level 3 lockdown regulations.

“The regulations are clear on the sale, dispensing and transportation of alcohol during this period. The law must therefore take its course.”

Pillay said the regulations permitted the transportation of liquor under specific circumstances but the driver could not produce a permit.

“We are dealing with a very dangerous pandemic that is rising at an alarming rate. Alcohol has been identified as the key contributor to the spread of this virus and therefore any illegal sale of alcohol would likely contribute directly to the spread of infections,” said the MEC.

“We cannot allow this to happen and we therefore commend the good work of the SAPS.”

TimesLIVE

MORE

Liquor store owners plead for reprieve amid stress of paying staff and rent during trading ban

"Zero income, ongoing expenses and stock that is expiring will result in crippling damage to cash flow, and many stores are on the brink of closure."
News
22 hours ago

Booze worth R125k seized from North West man during lockdown ban

A man allegedly selling liquor from his property has been fined under the National Disaster Act.
News
1 day ago

Alcohol ban is good for SAPS and the health department, says Bheki Cele

Police minister Bheki Cele says the alcohol ban is good for his department.
News
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Pedestrian with R165k stuffed in cooler bag arrested near Beitbridge border South Africa
  2. Strong police presence as pallbearers carry Teddy Mafia's 'diamond-encrusted' ... South Africa
  3. Mzansi calls on Ramaphosa to address Beitbridge border 'crisis' South Africa
  4. Cele asks why 'known drug dealer' Teddy Mafia was never successfully prosecuted South Africa
  5. Cape Town gives baboon a three-day ultimatum: 'Settle down - or else' South Africa

Latest Videos

Woman shot dead as Trump supporters storm US Capitol
‘We don’t want to see you on the streets’: Police clamp down under level 3
X