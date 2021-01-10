South Africa

COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Hospital security guard turned away patient battling to breathe

10 January 2021 - 07:25 By TimesLIVE
Registered nurse Paulette Braxton, left, goes over medical information with a patient before administering a Moderna Covid-19 vaccination at InclusivCare in Avondale, Louisiana, US, on January 9 2021.
Image: REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn

January 10 2021 - 7:18

Matric 2020: wary markers stay away

Government education officials are confident that matric marking will be completed by January 22 despite the fact that about 1,700 markers, more than half of them in Gauteng, have declined to report for duty.

By Thursday, 171 markers had been found to have Covid-19 at some of the 177 marking centres now operating.

Basic education department spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga told the Sunday Times that marking will finish as scheduled "as things stand".

January 10 2021 - 7:07

Hospital security guard turned away patient battling to breathe

Michelle Durand was helpless on New Year's Day when a security guard at Busamed Hillcrest Private Hospital turned away her mother, who was battling to breathe, because the facility was full.

"My mom was turning blue in the face. As I live in Botha's Hill and given the emergency situation I was in, it was the closest hospital. When I arrived at the boom gate at the entrance, the security guard refused us access. The more I said it was an emergency and he needs to look at the state of my mother, the more he stood his ground and said no entry into the hospital, it is closed," Durand said.

Doctors said private hospitals appear to be battling in the second wave of the Covid epidemic, and had to seek beds for their patients in the public sector because of capacity constraints, particularly staffing.

January 10 2021 - 7:04

Cigarette ban generates heat about what’s strictly needed

When the government lodged its application to appeal the Western Cape High Court ruling that the lockdown tobacco ban had violated the constitution, smokers immediately began to get jittery, fearing another ban was imminent.

But the government’s case as set out in its appeal court papers suggests a very different preoccupation.

January 10 2021 - 6:58

Covid-19 patients put faith in illegal drug

Each time Kouthar Davids swallows ivermectin to soothe her aching body while recovering from the ravages of Covid-19, she is flouting regulations because the drug is deemed unfit for human consumption in the treatment of the virus.

But for the first time in about a month the Cape Town conveyancing paralegal is finally feeling relief from debilitating migraines, body aches and nausea. She claims it is due to the antiparasitic medicine, which is used on livestock but is increasingly being used by people around the world to combat the effects of Covid-19.

