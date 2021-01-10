Government ramps up efforts to stop Covid-19 breakout in prison

Correctional services officials are ramping up efforts to contain Covid-19 after an alarming increase in positive cases at its Helderstroom facility in the Overberg town of Caledon.

In total 152 inmates and eight officials have now tested positive at the facility, with infections almost doubling in a 24-hour period over the weekend.

“Infection prevention control measures are being ramped up at all management areas across the country with specific directives to push for the continued sanitisation of reception areas, cells, offices, vehicles and ablution facilities,” correctional services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said in a statement.

The department had prioritised planning around infection prevention, including daily reporting on all preventive and containment activities, Nxumalo said. “DCS recognises the importance of keeping and maintaining correctional facilities Covid-19 free, and will continue to invest a larger part of its disaster management planning on intensifying preventive measures.