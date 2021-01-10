South Africa

Police arrest Karoo traveller with luggage containing 160kg of dagga

Bobby Jordan Senior reporter
10 January 2021 - 09:49
Police arrested a taxi passenger travelling with six bags of dagga worth about R320,000
PRECIOUS CARGO Police arrested a taxi passenger travelling with six bags of dagga worth about R320,000
Image: Supplied

Police have arrested a suspected drug dealer for travelling on a taxi with 160kg of dagga.

The suspect had six bags of dagga, worth about R320,000, concealed in tog bags and stashed in the taxi trailer, police said in a statement on Saturday. He was undone by a police vehicle checkpoint outside Beaufort West in the Karoo.

Police said the suspect would appear in the Beaufort West magistrate’s court on Monday on drug dealing charges.

TimesLIVE

MORE

Cops nab 'drug kingpin' and seize drugs worth more than R1m in Limpopo bust

Police in Limpopo have arrested a suspected drug kingpin and seized drugs worth more than R1m.
News
22 hours ago

Cape Town policeman bust for smuggling dagga to a prisoner in exchange for R300

A Cape Town police sergeant risks losing his job for allegedly smuggling contraband to a prisoner.
News
1 month ago

Four dead after dagga-laden car crashes into bakkie on freeway

Four people died in a horrific crash after their vehicles, one which was laden with cannabis and cigarettes, collided on the N2 in KwaZulu-Natal on ...
News
5 months ago

Most read

  1. Pedestrian with R165k stuffed in cooler bag arrested near Beitbridge border South Africa
  2. R1.9m load of beer lands Durban truck driver behind bars South Africa
  3. North Korea's Kim calls US 'our biggest enemy' in challenge to Biden World
  4. Cape Town gives baboon a three-day ultimatum: 'Settle down - or else' South Africa
  5. Cops nab 'drug kingpin' and seize drugs worth more than R1m in Limpopo bust South Africa

Latest Videos

Woman shot dead as Trump supporters storm US Capitol
‘We don’t want to see you on the streets’: Police clamp down under level 3
X