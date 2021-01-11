After children poisoned, parents have to deal with Covid deaths, medical bills, court action
Torment goes on for Ingram family
When Matthew Ingram and his sister Tammy died of pesticide poisoning, he had been reading a book about the holocaust — one where two children held hands as their bodies shut down from the gas they never knew they were inhaling.
The similarities of what befell the characters in the book, discovered in Matthew’s room only recently, and what the Ingram siblings experienced seven decades later, is frightening — but for grieving parents Stanton and Selina Ingram, the nightmare is far from over.
As they battle through endless medical bills and try to cope with their new normal — one without the sound of laughter coming from their children’s bedrooms and spontaneous hugs — they are aware of what lies ahead: a court case which could drag on for years.