Boy dies after falling from 12th floor of Durban building

A 12-year-old boy died after falling 12 stories from a block of flats on Peter Mokaba (North Ridge Road) in Durban on Monday morning.

In a statement, ER24 paramedics said they arrived to find the child lying in the garden of the block of flats.

“Medics assessed the child and found that he had sustained numerous injuries with his vital signs rapidly diminishing.

“CPR and advanced life support were immediately initiated in an effort to revive the patient.”

After some time, when no vital signs returned, the boy was declared dead.

Police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele said an inquest docket was being investigated.