Covid-19 claims champion of rural women's rights Sizani Ngubane

Champion of rural women’s rights Sizani Ngubane was laid to rest in the KwaZulu-Natal midlands on Saturday, more than two weeks after she died alone in her home from complications related to Covid-19.

Ngubane, 74, was the founder of the Rural Women’s Movement which has been at the forefront of advancing the legal rights of rural women in SA.

The movement and its members are applicants in a high court case against the Ingonyama Trust, its board, ministers and others relating to the alleged imposition of leases by the trust, and rentals to be paid to them by the rural poor. The matter is pending.

In a tribute to Ngubane, violence and human rights monitor Mary de Haas said her death on December 23 sent shock waves through her extensive South African and international networks.

De Haas accused the health department and police in Ngubane's hometown of Hilton of failing to respond “to the barrage of pleas from her son Thulani, who had himself been hospitalised, seriously ill with Covid-19, to assist her”.