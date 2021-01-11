COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Should Saffas expect a family meeting this week?
January 11 2021 - 08:53
SA's total Covid-19 death toll climbs to 33,163
SA recorded 339 deaths related to Covid-19 on Sunday night, bringing the country’s total death toll to 33,163
Health minister Zweli Mkhize said the country recorded 17,421 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the total to 1,231,597.
He said a cumulative total of 7,183,893 tests have been completed, with 63,046 tests conducted since the last report.
Of the 339 deaths related to Covid-19, the Eastern Cape recorded 77, Free State 19, Gauteng 28, KwaZulu-Natal 71, Limpopo 14, Mpumalanga 10, Northern Cape 7 and Western Cape 113.
January 11 2021 - 08:50
Salary freeze for four months at Amathole municipality
The Amathole municipality in the Eastern Cape will not be able to pay salaries to councillors, traditional leaders and all staff for four months beginning in February due to strained financial resources.
The non-payment of salaries will affect 1,670 people.
In a circular signed by municipal manager Thandekile Mnyimba and dated January 7, he said there a number of factors that have contributed to the financial situation in the municipality.
He said the municipality collected less than 25% revenue in the first two quarters of the 2020/21 financial year, and drought and the Covid-19 pandemic has further strained the financial resources.
January 11 2021 - 08:20
SAB defends social media campaign against booze ban
SA Breweries has defended its decision to campaign on social media against the government's alcohol ban.
The campaign which, according to a brief purportedly sent by SAB to influencers taking part, indicates that the campaign ran from January 4 and will end on February 4.
SAB told TimesLIVE that while the beer giant stands behind the government and its commitment to fighting the rapid spread of Covid-19 SA is currently experiencing, it strongly disagrees with the introduction of this third outright ban on the sale of alcohol.
Just asking , just a thought.,. #AlcoholBan #level3 pic.twitter.com/JvbqraYIZR— KHANYI MBAU (@MbauReloaded) January 8, 2021
January 11 2021 - 07:34
Should Saffas expect a family meeting this week?
Just concluded an engagement with interfaith leaders where we discussed the #COVID19 risk-adjusted strategy, at a time of rapidly rising infections and sadly, many deaths. We gave an update on rate of infections, hospital admissions, lives lost and the vaccine rollout strategy.— Cyril Ramaphosa 🇿🇦 #StaySafe (@CyrilRamaphosa) January 10, 2021