COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Should Saffas expect a family meeting this week?

January 11 2021 - 08:50

Salary freeze for four months at Amathole municipality

The Amathole municipality in the Eastern Cape will not be able to pay salaries to councillors, traditional leaders and all staff for four months beginning in February due to strained financial resources.

The non-payment of salaries will affect 1,670 people.

In a circular signed by municipal manager Thandekile Mnyimba and dated January 7, he said there a number of factors that have contributed to the financial situation in the municipality.

He said the municipality collected less than 25% revenue in the first two quarters of the 2020/21 financial year, and drought and the Covid-19 pandemic has further strained the financial resources.