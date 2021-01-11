Families warned not to exhume Covid-19 corpses despite deceased appearing in dreams

Because of traditional and religious beliefs, some Eastern Cape families are defying Covid-19 regulations by exhuming the corpses of people who died after contracting the coronavirus, saying the plastic used to encase the corpses suffocates their dead relatives.

The Faleni family in Nkwenkwana village in Ngcobo said they had not slept peacefully since burying a loved one who had succumbed to the virus.

They recently hired 10 men to exhume the body to remove the plastic cover.