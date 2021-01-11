South Africa

Families warned not to exhume Covid-19 corpses despite deceased appearing in dreams

Removing plastic body bags could pose health threats as coronavirus survives on surfaces surrounding an infected person

11 January 2021 - 10:46 By Johnny Isaacs
Grave diggers carry the plastic-wrapped coffin of a person who died after contracting the coronavirus.
Grave diggers carry the plastic-wrapped coffin of a person who died after contracting the coronavirus.
Image: Reuters/Ricardo Moraes

Because of traditional and religious beliefs, some Eastern Cape families are defying Covid-19 regulations by exhuming the corpses of  people who died after contracting the coronavirus, saying the plastic used to encase the corpses suffocates their dead relatives.

The Faleni family in Nkwenkwana village in Ngcobo said they had not slept peacefully since burying a loved one who had succumbed to the virus.

They recently hired 10 men to exhume the body to remove the plastic cover.

For the full story, visit DispatchLIVE

READ MORE:

South Africans caught in anxious web of 'doomscrolling' as the Covid-19 body count continues

The reality of the number of Covid-19 deaths in SA is difficult to ignore, especially if you are a social media user.
News
2 days ago

Richards Bay cemetery staff battling to cope with soaring number of burials

Close to 50 burials took place within the last week of December at two cemeteries in the city of uMhlathuze.
News
2 days ago

Covering Covid-19 victims’ bodies in plastic is ‘disrespectful’: traditional experts

Experts in traditional African culture have expressed concern about plastic being used to cover the bodies of Covid-19 victims, saying it disrespects ...
News
3 days ago

Most read

  1. Jacob Zuma's bride goes reality show route News
  2. Former deputy minister told to vacate ministerial house News
  3. Desperate days at Beitbridge News
  4. R1.9m load of beer lands Durban truck driver behind bars South Africa
  5. North Korea's Kim calls US 'our biggest enemy' in challenge to Biden World

Latest Videos

Woman shot dead as Trump supporters storm US Capitol
‘We don’t want to see you on the streets’: Police clamp down under level 3
X