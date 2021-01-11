South Africa

Health worker held after attempted theft of PPE

11 January 2021 - 10:16 By Kathryn Kimberley
The Eastern Cape health MEC applauded a security guard at a hospital in Komani for foiling the theft of eight boxes of PPE.
Image: Supplied

An Eastern Cape health worker was nabbed at the weekend for allegedly attempting to steal eight boxes of personal protective equipment (PPE).

Spotted by a vigilant security guard as he was about to leave the Frontier Hospital in Komani on Saturday, the man was arrested and detained by police.

He is expected to appear in court soon.

The accused was one of hundreds of people the provincial government had roped in to help fight the spread of Covid-19.

Eastern Cape health MEC Sindiswa Gomba thanked all security guards for carrying out their duties well.

“Had it not been for the vigilance of the security guard, the worker would have succeeded in stealing the PPE,” Gomba said.

“We condemn such thievery with the contempt it deserves.

“By stealing the PPE, the worker was leaving front-line workers like nurses and doctors defenceless against this vicious virus that has already killed 8,662 people in the Eastern Cape.”

Gomba called on the criminal justice system to make an example out of the arrested man.

“Having workers steal the very same PPE meant to protect them flies in the face of saving lives and exposes them to the coronavirus.

“When workers steal PPE, it may result in a shortage, and one life lost is one too many.

“We are calling on the justice system to impose a harsh sentence if the suspect is found guilty to deter would-be thieves.”

Gomba said stealing PPE was tantamount to murder.

HeraldLIVE

