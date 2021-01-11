South Africa

KZN pensioner arrested for 'stabbing' woman during domestic dispute

11 January 2021 - 12:10
A KwaZulu-Natal pensioner was arrested after allegedly stabbing a 43-year-old woman during a domestic dispute. Stock photo.
A KwaZulu-Natal pensioner was arrested after allegedly stabbing a 43-year-old woman during a domestic dispute. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/thawornnurak

A 66-year-old KwaZulu-Natal man handed himself to the police on Friday following the alleged stabbing of a woman during a domestic dispute.

Police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele said the man’s arrest came after an incident last week at the KwaQumbu Reserve, near Umbumbulu.

“A 43-year-old woman was allegedly stabbed by a known suspect after a domestic dispute.

“She sustained multiple stab wounds and was rushed to hospital for medical attention. The victim is still in hospital.

“The suspect is expected to appear before the Umbumbulu magistrate’s court today.”

KwaZulu-Natal provincial provincial commissioner Lt-Gen Khombinkosi Jula welcomed the arrest.

“Gender-based violence remains a priority for the police. We will ensure those involved in such cases are brought to book,” he said.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Neighbours find woman buried in shallow grave, husband arrested

When a wife was not seen the day after neighbours heard an argument the previous evening, their suspicions were aroused.
News
1 day ago

Family urge police to find Christmas attacker who stabbed woman 14 times

The family of a KZN woman who was allegedly stabbed 14 times by an ex-boyfriend on Christmas Day say it is a miracle she is still alive.
News
5 days ago

Murdered woman's boyfriend arrested after axe attack

Detectives in Port Elizabeth have tracked a suspect to the seaside town of Port Alfred to arrest him in connection with his girlfriend's murder.
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Jacob Zuma's bride goes reality show route News
  2. Former deputy minister told to vacate ministerial house News
  3. Desperate days at Beitbridge News
  4. R1.9m load of beer lands Durban truck driver behind bars South Africa
  5. North Korea's Kim calls US 'our biggest enemy' in challenge to Biden World

Latest Videos

Woman shot dead as Trump supporters storm US Capitol
‘We don’t want to see you on the streets’: Police clamp down under level 3
X